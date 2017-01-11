First airport hotel for Larnaca

January 11th, 2017

Radisson Blu officials visiting the construction site of JW Pegasus in Larnaca last year

The first airport hotel and conference centre in Cyprus, a Radisson Blu hotel, is scheduled to open in Larnaca in 2019, it was announced on Wednesday.

The hotel, located one km from the airport, will have 180 guestrooms and extensive meetings and event facilities as well as leisure facilities including a spa, gym, tennis court and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

It is the second hotel in Larnaca of one of the fastest growing hotel companies in the world, the Rezidor hotel group. The first property, the JWPegasus, was acquired in 2015 and is currently under construction in the city centre. It contains 106 sea view hotel rooms and a commercial area.

The latest development will bring the number of Rezidor’s hotels across Europe to 337 and 73,500 rooms either in operation or under construction.

“Cyprus is a market still dominated by local hotel brands. We are adding and growing the international Radisson Blu brand and opening new accommodation options to our customers,” Elie Younes, executive vice-president and chief development officer of the Rezidor hotel group said.

“The airport hotel and conference centre will also provide a differentiated business opportunity, distinct from the island’s traditional leisure segment. The hotel will be the perfect complement to our existing property under construction in the city.”

