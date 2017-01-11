Intellectuals, you are up

For the lovers of the arts there are two events just around the corner that speak to the poets, the film makers, the drawers and the dreamers out there.

The first is a film screening of the documentary The Fire Within tonight at the Loukia and Michael Zampelas Art Musuem. The screening coincides with the temporary exhibition First Generation of Artists of the Surikov Academy in Moscow, which will remain on display in the museum until January 25. In screening the documentary, the museum wishes to pay tribute to the first graduate of the academy, Andreas Charalambous.

The documentary, directed by Petros Charalambous, centres on the gallery and atelier of the artist Andreas Charalambous which burnt down in 2006.

The painter’s atelier was a local cultural treasure, with a lifetime of paintings, theatre maquettes, and handwritten scripts, collections of books, precious stones and photographs.

The artist, Andreas Charalambous, will be present at the event. The film, which is in Greek with English subtitles, shows Charalambous talking about art and how he dealt with the gallery fire. The two themes can be summed up in his quote “the difference between man and art is that man has a life limit.”

The second event is a book launch and a drawing exhibition under the name The Urban Legends. Poet Ishmael von Heidrick-Barnes and artist Tatiana Tavoukjian Ferahian concentrate how urban legends manage to shift the dynamics of power relations between agent and scapegoat, colonist and the displaced, the native and the bizarre.

The 18 poems by Barnes were inspired by Ferahian’s drawings. Inspired by images, both the poems and the drawings bring to the light social oddities and political pathologies as if they were made-up sites that invite us in.

Barnes is an award winning American poet. Born in San Diego, he continues to work in California as a poet and a journalist. His weekly column in the San Diego Free Press is titled Geo-Poetic Spaces and, to date, he has created a hundred Projection Poems for the online newspaper.

He has also served as editor of the award-winning Magee Park Poets Anthology. He holds degrees in Religion and Theology as well as Surgical Technology. His recent volume of poetry Intimate Geography published by Ragged Sky Press, won the 2012 San Diego Book Award for Best Published Book of Poetry.

He also writes lyrics and has collaborated with German opera singer Andrea Horkens Roderburg.

Ferahian is an Armenian-Cypriot born in Lebanon. She currently lives and works as an art teacher in Limassol. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts from the Empire State College and a Master’s Degree in Liberal Studies from the University of Denver. Throughout her artistic career, Ferahian has represented Cyprus at art exhibitions, as well as residencies all over the world.

Both the artist and the poet will be present to sign books afterwards.

The Fire Within

Screening of the documentary. January 11. Loukia & Michael Zampelas Art Museum. 27 Arch. Makarios III Ave, 1020 Kaimakli, Nicosia. 6.30pm. Free. Greek with English subtitles. Tel: 22-456099 or 22-456093. Email: info@zampelasart.com.cy

Urban Legends: Poetry Reading

Book launch with poetry by Ishmael von Heidrick-Barnes and exhibition of art by Tatiana Tavoukjian Ferahian. January 12. Prozak, 3A Medondos Street, Nicosia. 7pm. Tel: 22-104244