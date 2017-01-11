Islamic State supporters post video showing German hostage believed kidnapped in November

Islamic State supporters posted a video on Wednesday showing an elderly German man believed to have been kidnapped by Filipino Islamist Abu Sayyaf rebels last November.

The video shows the German man in an orange jumpsuit standing in a freshly dug grave as black-clad and masked militants behind him spoke Arabic and threatened the German government in English while the Islamic State black flag stood in the background.

Several Abu Sayyaf factions have declared their allegiance to Islamic State since 2014.

