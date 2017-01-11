Juncker says hopes Cyprus reunification talks will succeed (Updated)

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday that talks between the two Cypriot sides represented the “very last chance” to reunite the island, and hoped they would succeed.

The Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders sit down to reunification talks in Geneva this week, although both have sought to temper hopes of a swift breakthrough.

“It’s risky, but when it’s about peace you have to take risks. When it’s about peace, those that take no risks are taking the greater risk,” he told a news conference in the Maltese capital.

“I think the time has come to reunite the island. The leaders of the two communities were doing an excellent job and I hope that we will be able to conclude in a positive way the Geneva talks tomorrow,” Juncker said.

Juncker will fly this morning to Geneva “to try to bridge the points of view of the two parties involved”.

“I took a personal interest in the reunification issue of Cyprus, I would think that without over dramatizing what is happening in Geneva that is the very last chance to see the island being composed in a normal way,” he said.

Explaining his decision to go to Geneva, while the leaders of the three guarantor powers of Britain, Turkey and Greece were hesitating, Juncker said: “When it is about peace, you have to take the plane. And I think it is the duty of the President of the European Commission to be there and to try to bridge the points of view of the two parties involved. I would not be happy with my own behaviour, if I would be far away. It is risky, but when it is about peace you have to take risks, when it is about peace those who are taking no risk, they are taking the greatest risk”.