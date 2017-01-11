Cyprus talks shift to territorial and map trade offs

Cypriot leaders were to discuss territorial trade-offs on Wednesday, a crucial juncture in peace talks aiming for a long-elusive reunification deal that may be put to a referendum this year.

For the first time in more than a decade, Greek and Turkish Cypriots plan to submit maps to the United Nations detailing their proposals on territorial boundaries between constituent states in a two-zone federation.

Asked on arrival at the Palace of the Nations, where he continues his negotiations on the Cyprus problem with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, if maps will be submitted today by the two sides, President Nicos Anastasiades replied: “This is what the agreement says. I believe so.”

A source close to the Greek Cypriot side has said that after the submission of the maps experts from the two sides would check them to see if they reflected what has been agreed or will be agreed during the discussions. Following that, the maps will be given to UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide to be kept by the UN. No on else will be in the room except Eide, the leaders and the two map experts, according to reports.

Any adjustment would modify the now existing ceasefire boundary splitting Cyprus east to west and possibly limit territory under Turkish Cypriot control from about 36 per cent to just under 30 percent.

Past peace negotiations have seen Turkish Cypriots propose maintaining a geographical area of 29.2 percent, with Greek Cypriots countering it with 28.2 percent.

“We would want the maximum amount of refugees returning to their homes under Greek Cypriot control,” said a Greek Cypriot official engaged in discussions.

Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said in statements to the press on Wednesday that the two sides would exchange their maps and this would determine to a great extent how they will proceed with the conference on Thursday. He noted that there was mutual understanding between the leaders as regards the percentage of the territory of the constituent states.

Among the talks in Geneva will be a meeting of representatives of Greece, Britain and Turkey on Thursday to discuss security issues that could govern a deal.

The three countries are guarantor powers of Cyprus, permitting intervention to restore constitutional order under a 1960 treaty forced on the former British colony for its independence.

The guarantors are likely to be represented by foreign ministers Boris Johnson of Britain, Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey and Nikos Kotzias of Greece.

(Reuters/CNA)