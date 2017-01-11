Maps submitted, conference is on (updated)

The maps on territory submitted by the two leaders were within the criteria agreed by both sides and Thursday’s conference on security and guarantees was going ahead as planned, Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Wednesday night.

“It is the first time in the history of the negotiations this exchange takes place,” Christodoulides told reporters.

Shortly afterwards, President Nicos Anastasiades tweeted : “The submission of maps is a milestone in the history of the Cyprus problem. We consistently continue the effort of satisfying the expectations of the Cypriot people.”

The spokesman said the Greek Cypriot side has identified certain unsatisfactory provisions and aspects in the Turkish Cypriot map and has put its comments in writing. He said that as far as he knew the Turkish Cypriots did not submit any comments regarding the Greek Cypriot map.

“It’s not the end of the road,” the spokesman said. “It’s the start of negotiations on a very important chapter of the Cyprus problem.”

Turkish Cypriot spokesman Baris Burcu also confirmed that the maps were within the parameters previously agreed by the two sides.

The maps were studied by the experts and then locked in a UN safe, he said. Burcu did not say whether the Turkish Cypriot side had any comments about the Greek Cypriot map.

Earlier in the day the Greek Cypriot side had said that if the Turkish Cypriot side’s map asked for more than 29.2 per cent as staying within Turkish Cypriot control, then the conference scheduled for January 12 in Geneva with the participation of the guarantor powers would not take place, according to sources, CNA reported.

The Greek Cypriot proposal is for 28.2 per cent.

Politis said on Wednesday the Turkish Cypriot side had prepared a map keeping hold of 29.2 per cent territory but it was unknown whether this included Morphou.

The Greek Cypriot map was 28.2 per cent to the Turkish Cypriots with the return of 90,000 refugees.

The paper said the map was obtained by political leaders and “from that moment” the names of villages began to be leaked.

The percentage for the Greek Cypriot side was lower by 0.5 per cent than that in the Annan Plan it said. It suggests that Morphou and much of Famagusta be placed under Greek Cypriot administration. The Greek Cypriot map, the paper reported, calls for the return, inter alia, of the villages of Morphou (Guzelyurt), Kythrea (Degirmenlik), Ashia (Pasakoy), Vatili (Vadili), Lisi (Akdogan), and Kontea (Turkmenkoy).