New cars damaged

January 11th, 2017 News in Brief 0 comments

New cars damaged

Unknown perpetrators caused damage worth €3,000 to three cars parked in a bonded warehouse in Limassol on Tuesday.

From an initial investigation it emerged that the perpetrators entered the compound of the custom warehouse in the afternoon and maliciously damaged three new cars on the premises.

In a separate incident another car was destroyed by a fire in Limassol around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

The car belonging to a 58-year-old man was parked in the parking space of the building where he lives.

The fire services extinguished the blaze and are looking into the cause of the fire.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close