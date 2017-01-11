New cars damaged

Unknown perpetrators caused damage worth €3,000 to three cars parked in a bonded warehouse in Limassol on Tuesday.

From an initial investigation it emerged that the perpetrators entered the compound of the custom warehouse in the afternoon and maliciously damaged three new cars on the premises.

In a separate incident another car was destroyed by a fire in Limassol around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

The car belonging to a 58-year-old man was parked in the parking space of the building where he lives.

The fire services extinguished the blaze and are looking into the cause of the fire.