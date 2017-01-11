No Cyprus conference if Turkish side presents map with over 29.2% Turkish territory

January 11th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 0 comments

If the map that the Turkish Cypriot side presents at the UN-led talks in Geneva asks for over 29.2% Turkish Cypriot territory, then the conference scheduled for January 12 in Geneva with the participation of the guarantor powers will not take place, according to sources, CNA reported.

The Greek Cypriot proposal is for 28.2%.

The same sources said that after the map is tabled it will take an hour for it to be studied by the experts, and that what the Greek Cypriot side considers important is the number of refugees who will be able to return under Greek Cypriot administration, based on the map presented by the Turkish Cypriot side. They are asking for 90,000, which the Turkish Cypriot side has previously found unacceptable.

Furthermore, it will be determined whether or not a series of other criteria will be met, such as the inclusion of Morphou, the coastlines, and connectivity. The Greek Cypriot side appears ready to react with three or four options to what will be presented before it, CNA said.

