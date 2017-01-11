Port pilots on strike over employment of foreign nationals

Limassol port pilots went on strike on Wednesday morning after they were told that they had to train six Dutch colleagues of theirs, who are to assume duties after the private investors take over operations at the end of the month.

The work stoppage, that ended at around noon as a sign of goodwill ahead of the pilots’ scheduled meeting on Friday with the head of the House transport committee, affected three cargo ships.

The head of the ports authority workers’ union Syalk, Demetris Patsalos, told the Cyprus News Agency that the pilots went on strike after they were informed that six Dutch colleagues of theirs were called in to assume duties and that they had to also train them. The port pilots are awaiting the tabling of a bill at the House that provides that navigation in ports will be carried out by Cypriot nationals only, Patsalos said.

The port pilots will wait until Friday to hear from the head of the House transport committee on what stage the bill in question is at before taking further decisions as to whether to re-launch their strike, Patsalos said.

The government signed last April the agreements with the winners of a competition for the commercialisation of Limassol port operations, expected to fetch Cyprus €1.9bn over the next 25 years.

The government signed a contract for the container terminal with the Eurogate, Interorient and East Med Holdings consortium and two other contracts with a consortium led by Dubai Ports World which together with G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Plc Ltd, a Nicosia-based shipping and logistics company, will handle general cargo and maritime services.

The Limassol port pilots had staged another strike last July to protest the intention of Dubai Ports to employ non-Cypriot pilots. The pilots expect that Dubai Ports will hire them after it takes over from the Cyprus Ports Authority.