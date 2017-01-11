Redmond strike gives Saints narrow advantage over Liverpool

January 11th, 2017 Football, Recommended 0 comments

Redmond strike gives Saints narrow advantage over Liverpool

Southampton's Nathan Redmond scored the only goal of the game in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool

A fine goal by Southampton forward Nathan Redmond gave them a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at St Mary’s on Wednesday.

Redmond managed to stay onside before darting onto Jay Rodriguez’s through pass to steer the ball right footed past the advancing Loris Karius in the 20th minute.

The Saints, however, could rue missing further chances, including two more for Redmond, when they travel to defend their lead in the second leg at Anfield in two weeks’ time.

Manchester United beat Hull City 2-0 in the first leg of their semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close