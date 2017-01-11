Spokesman slams those trying to undermine talks, appeals to media (Update 2)

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides slammed the irresponsible actions of some and called on the media not to assist them in undermining the talks.

The comment came after leaks earlier in the week relating to differences between the two sides on property and governance, and on Wednesday when the names of villages the Greek Cypriot side was asking for on its map were also published.

The leaders are slated to exchange maps in the evening.

“Because some people behave irresponsibly, because some take actions which are clearly intended to create problems… allow me to begin with an appeal to all of you media workers who are here to inform the Cypriot people about the developments,” the spokesman said.

“There are those who are attempting to take advantage of what is happening in Geneva and to exploit the situation in order to create problems to the objective, which is nothing less than the end of the occupation and the reunification of our country,” he added.

Christodoulides said new information had seen the light of day following a briefing to the party leaders. Reporting on this was causing problem, he added.

“We are here as representatives of the Cypriot people, as representatives of the Greek Cypriots, to defend their interests and if we really want to defend their interests, above all have to be serious,” he said.

According to Politis the Turkish Cypriot side had prepared a map showing 29.2% territory but it was unknown whether this included Morphou. The Greek Cypriot map was 28.2% with the return of 90,000 refugees. The paper said the map was obtained by political leaders and “from that moment” the names of villages began to be leaked.

The percentage for the Greek Cypriot side was lower by 0.5 per cent than that in the Annan Plan it said. It suggests that Morphou and much of Famagusta be placed under Greek Cypriot administration. The Greek Cypriot map, the paper reported, calls for the return, inter alia, of the villages of Morphou (Guzelyurt), Kythrea (Degirmenlik), Ashia (Pasakoy), Vatili (Vadili), Lisi (Akdogan), and Kontea (Turkmenkoy).

Beyond the annoyance over the leaks, the spokesman said the day began with a private meeting of the two leaders where there was an overview of the discussions so far on governance and property.

“There is progress on some of the issues of governance, such as constitutional change. On some other issues, specific guidelines have been given to the experts who will work this afternoon to see if we can have more progress,” said Christodoulides.

Territory and the exchange of maps was to take place later on Wednesday, he said, adding: “Each side will submit its own map” which would be examined by experts to see whether they “correspond to what has been agreed between the two leaders.”

The UN will keep the maps.

Asked if the contentious issue of the rotating presidency had been discussed, Christodoulides said: “The issue was discussed on the first day, there was disagreement and is the subject stands there. There was no further discussion.”

Earlier it emerged that the ‘parliament’ and ‘government’ in the north had sent a letter to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci telling him not to exchange maps unless he secured the rotating presidency.

Asked about Thursday’s conference, Christodoulides said it would deal with a single subject, the issue of security and guarantees.

“There is no other issue on the agenda, nor is there any other scheduled meeting to discuss other aspects of the Cyprus problem beyond the chapter of security and guarantees,” he added.