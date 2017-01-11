Three reservoirs overflowing with more to follow

Due to a record inflow of water during the past 24 hours three reservoirs are now overflowing, Kalapanayiotis, Pomos and Klirou, with Argaka dam likely to overflow at the end of this week or the beginning of next.

From Tuesday to Wednesday an inflow of 1.9 million tonnes islandwide was recorded.

Overall, the reservoirs are currently 24.8 per cent full, holding 72,144 metric tonnes of water whereas at the same time last year they were at 37.6 per cent of their capacity or 109,226 metric tonnes. Though reservoirs in all areas of Cyprus hold less water than in 2016, acting director of the Water Development Department Andreas Manolis is optimistic and expects the amount will soon be at last year’s levels.

The melting snow will contribute to rising water levels, he said on Wednesday. At the moment there are 85 cm of snow at Troodos square and 95 cm on Mount Olympus.

He added that 40 to 50 per cent of capacity by the end of March would be sufficient to cover water needs over the summer.

Limassol has had the most rain so far this month, with 97 per cent of what is normal for the month, followed by Kellaki.

High rates of 75 per cent and 79 per cent respectively were also recorded in Pano Panayia and Stavros tis Psokas.

More rain is expected on Saturday.