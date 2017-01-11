A tribute like no other

The official UK number one tribute band to Led Zeppelin will take us to a stairway to heaven on Friday at Savino Live in Larnaca.

The tribute band, Hats off to Led Zeppelin, came together in 2011 and were crowned the official UK number one tribute to Led Zeppelin by the agents association of Great Britain in 2013.

Led Zeppelin fans will hardly believe it is not the original band when they close their eyes and let the four musicians on stage take them back in time with the band’s rocking melodies.

The band has been given the sign of approval by people who have worked with the band and fans. Led Zeppelin’s tour manager Richard Cole said that they are “worth seeing,” and that they provide “entertainment with style.” Led Zep biographer Dave Lewis said the band has “a refreshing no nonsense approach. This band delivers every time.” As if that wasn’t enough praise, the BBC said that the boys deliver “an outstanding concert.”

If you are wondering how the band manages to make their live performances so exciting, with such a close resemblance to Led Zeppelin, the answer may be that their manager is Warren Grant. This may not say much until you learn that his father, Peter Grant, managed the original band.

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin

Performance by the tribute band. January 13. Savino Live, 1 Watkins Street, Larnaca. 10pm. €15. Tel: 24-620861