January 11th, 2017 Americas 0 comments

Trump says won’t wait for negotiations with Mexico before starting wall

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a conference in New York

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would not wait for negotiations with Mexico to be completed before starting to build a wall along the two countries’ border.

“I could wait about a year and a half until we finish our negotiations with Mexico which will start immediately after we get into office, but I don’t want to wait,” Trump said at a news conference.

He said his vice president-elect Mike Pence is “leading an effort to get final approvals through various agencies and through Congress for the wall to begin.”

“Mexico in some form … will reimburse us,” Trump added.

