UNSG to open conference on Thursday morning

The Conference on Cyprus, which will address the issue of security and guarantees will start in Geneva on Thursday at 1115 local time.

It will be opened by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who arrives in Geneva on Thursday morning.

The conference will take place in the council chamber at the UN Palais des Nations with the participation of President Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide and the representatives of the guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom. The European Union will also be attending as an observer/interested party.

The first session of the conference will run until 1300. It will reconvene at 1800 (local times). All sessions will be private.

The UN secretary-general will deliver a statement to the media at 1445 local time, accompanied by the two leaders.