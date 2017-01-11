Our View: Good to see that business leaders and unions, unlike parties, are behind the leaders

A DAY after the leaders of 18 big trade unions from both sides of the dividing line urged the two leaders work with goodwill and dedication to secure a successful conclusion to the talks business organisations did the same. In a written statement, Nicosia Economic Forum, made up of both Cyprus’ chambers of commerce as well as the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey and the Union of Hellenic Chambers of Commerce and Industry urged the two leaders to seize the current opportunity for a settlement.

“As the leading business organisations of Cyprus, Turkey and Greece, we call upon both Cypriot leaders and all relevant parties to conclude their efforts with a comprehensive plan during their meeting in Geneva,” the statement said. “This window of opportunity must not be missed,” it concluded. The All Cyprus Trade Unions Forum, meanwhile, were ready “to help and contribute in all possible ways so that the common goal of a peaceful settlement of the Cyprus problem would be crowned with success.”

We have not been accustomed to such positive sentiments about the talks being expressed jointly by groups representing Greek and Turkish Cypriots. In fact, affirmative views encouraging the two leaders to reach a deal have not been heard in the last few months, dominated by the cacophony of relentless negativity produced by the opposition parties and the majority of the media that have always viewed the talks as a zero-sum game. Sadly, nobody dared to challenge or counter this toxic propaganda.

While the unions in their joint declaration focused on the safeguarding of workers’ rights, calling for a ban on discrimination by employers based on ethnicity, religion, colour or sex, the businessmen focused on the great opportunities for economic growth that would be created by a settlement, which “would transform the island into a nucleus of stability in the eastern Mediterranean region.” The Nicosia Forum also cited the numerous studies suggesting that a solution would boost the economic potential of the region as it would lead to the business cooperation of the three countries.

It was a breath of fresh air to hear organised groups from both sides, jointly, adopting a positive outlook and focusing on the huge potential of a settlement for the whole country. For months now, the rejectionists of both sides have been instilling fear in people’s minds creating the impression that a settlement would be disastrous for the country. It was high time ‘project fear’ was challenged and organised groups started encouraging the leaders to strike a deal.