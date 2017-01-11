Weather and road conditions

Due to more snow falling in the Troodos mountains during the night and heavy fog in the morning the following roads are currently closed to ALL traffic:

Platres – Troodos

Prodromos – Troodos

Karvouna – Troodos

In the Limassol, Morphou and Nicosia regions the following roads are open only to four-wheel-drive vehicles or those fitted with snow chains:

Karvouna – Kyperounta – Chandria

Saittas – Karvouna

Saittas – Pera Pedi – Platres

Trooditissa – Prodromos

Moniatis – Platres

Trimiklini – Pelendri

Palaichori – Agros

Kakopetria – Karvounas

Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedoulas

Pedoulas – Prodromos

Prodromos – Platres

Prodromos – Lemithou

Machairas – Kionia

The amount of snow on Troodos main square is 85cm and on Mount Olympus 95cm.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully and follow instructions by traffic police.