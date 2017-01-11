Weather and road conditions

Due to more snow falling in the Troodos mountains during the night and heavy fog in the morning the following roads are currently closed to ALL traffic:
Platres – Troodos
Prodromos – Troodos
Karvouna – Troodos
In the Limassol, Morphou and Nicosia regions the following roads are open only to four-wheel-drive vehicles or those fitted with snow chains:
Karvouna – Kyperounta – Chandria
Saittas – Karvouna
Saittas – Pera Pedi – Platres
Trooditissa – Prodromos
Moniatis – Platres
Trimiklini – Pelendri
Palaichori – Agros
Kakopetria – Karvounas
Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedoulas
Pedoulas – Prodromos
Prodromos – Platres
Prodromos – Lemithou
Machairas – Kionia
The amount of snow on Troodos main square is 85cm and on Mount Olympus 95cm.
Drivers are urged to drive carefully and follow instructions by traffic police.