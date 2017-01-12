Boris Johnson says solution in reach

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, who will lead his country’s delegation to the Geneva conference on Cyprus starting later today, has issued a statement ahead of the talks saying that a solution is achievable if all sides are open and flexible.

“I welcome the continued courage and commitment that has been shown by both sides. The talks in Geneva on the Cyprus settlement offer both sides a unique opportunity to find a solution. The UK fully supports the settlement process and is ready and willing to help in any way it can,” he said.

He added that he hopes that “all those involved will approach the talks with a sense of openness and flexibility – I believe that if approached in this light, a solution is in reach to bring lasting peace to Cyprus.”

The UK is aware of the difficulties at the negotiations on the Cyprus problem but is positive and optimistic about the efforts being made to solve it, a second member of the UK delegation in Geneva for the Conference on Cyprus told the Cyprus News Agency, adding “we are trying to make this a success”.

The same source told CNA that during his stay in Geneva Johnson will hold talks with the various key players who are in Geneva for the conference.

Replying to a question, the source said that there are no plans about when Johnson will depart, and that “obviously this depends on the progress” of the talks.

He said the UK delegation in Geneva numbers 30 to 40 people.

The UK will be represented at the Conference as one of the guarantor powers of Cyprus. The other two guarantor powers, Greece and Turkey, will also be represented by their foreign ministers Nikos Kotzias and Mevlut Cavusoglu. The EU will also be represented by a delegation headed by European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker.