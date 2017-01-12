French far right leader Marine Le Pen seen at Trump Tower

January 12th, 2017 Americas 0 comments

File photo: Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Front (FN) party president, member of European Parliament and candidate in the French 2017 presidential election, speaks to the media in Paris

French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen was seen at Trump Tower on Thursday, but she declined to say whether she was there to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump, according to a Reuters witness and a media pool report.

Le Pen, the National Front leader, was seen having a meeting with three unidentified men in the building and declined to say whether she was there for personal or professional reasons, the pool report said. A Reuters witness saw her in an elevator at the building.

