French far right leader Marine Le Pen seen at Trump Tower

French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen was seen at Trump Tower on Thursday, but she declined to say whether she was there to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump, according to a Reuters witness and a media pool report.

Le Pen, the National Front leader, was seen having a meeting with three unidentified men in the building and declined to say whether she was there for personal or professional reasons, the pool report said. A Reuters witness saw her in an elevator at the building.