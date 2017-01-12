Getting you to the church in style

If there is one thing that needs a lot of preparation and planning, it is a wedding. This is why the Wedding 2017 exhibition, which is set for this weekend in

Nicosia, will give you all the information you need for the big day under one roof.

The exhibition, which has been organised every year since 1994 on the second weekend of January, will provide solutions to any wedding-related problems. It will also help the soon-to-be-married couples to organise their weddings with ease.

This is the biggest wedding exhibition on the island, with more than 100 companies that deal with the matter of getting married participating, and approximately 6,000 visitors from every city.

So, if it is a wedding dress you seek, then you will find lots to choose from. If you want a suit for the groom to go with the dress, then you can view them side by side and imagine what you will look like on the big day. Then what about the flower arrangements, photographers, the invitations announcing the big day, decorations, shoes, cakes, the make-up artist, cars or a horse-drawn carriage that you could rent, and everything else that the couple will need when tying the knot? It will all be there, on display for your viewing, along with professionals who will talk you through the process of perfecting your dream day.

Wedding 2017

Wedding exhibition. January 14-15. ExpoCyprus, Nicosia. Saturday: 3pm-10pm, Sunday: 2pm-9pm. Tel: 22-315477