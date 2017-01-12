Giant mushroom found in Paphos

An edible mushroom of enormous size has been found near Kathikas.

The dimension of the mushroom, of a variety called Vanoukas in some areas of Cyprus and Anathrikas in others, exceeds 30 centimetres.

“Forest mushrooms may have this size, but Vanoukas no,” the finder of the rare fungus, who wants to remain anonymous said, adding that Vanoukas mushrooms are edible and expensive to purchase.

The removal of mushrooms should be carried out with care, mycologists warn. They should be cut with a small knife or pulled off the ground by moving them gently back and forth.

The removal of any organic matter around them needs to be avoided as other fungi near the ones being removed will be exposed to air and sun and may dry out.

It is often attempted to rake an area where the mushrooms grow, something that is catastrophic as it damages the reproduction process in the affected area.