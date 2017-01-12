GIC launches online motor insurance sales

January 12th, 2017

GENERAL Insurance of Cyprus, having played a leading role in the general insurance sector for decades, has now launched an online platform to sell vehicle insurance via the company’s website www.gic.com.cy.

The new online insurance products include third-party, as well as comprehensive coverage. Both are specifically designed for the internet and are available at attractive prices.

Executive director Aristos Stylianou said “this innovative online platform helps us turn a new page in our company’s history, which reaffirms the continuous evolution of our operations and the modernisation of our customer service”.

The online platform will be continuously updated with new insurance schemes, Stylianou said.

