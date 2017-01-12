Gotta love dose sounds

There are two DJs coming over that will simply rock your socks off with their unique sounds and energetic performances.

The first is Kreon – aka Markos Spanoudakis – who was born in Greece but now lives in the UK and is currently giving the electronic music scene what for.

His debut solo releases and co-productions with friend and compatriot Lemos on Below, Robsoul, Be Chosen and Resopal Recordings, landed simultaneously in 2007 and featured in the record boxes and charts of some of the most renowned DJs today. These first releases had a percussive, mutating and jazz-tipped sound and represented a fine blend of techno and house.

This string of releases earned Kreon many sets at some of the world’s best nightclubs. More releases followed soon on labels such as Plastic City and Cecille, earning Kreon US and South American tours and more DJ slots in Ibiza and Europe.

Kreon’s DJ sets are based solely on his vinyl records and represent a mixture of deep moving rhythms, subtle bass lines and intricate sound design. His music is always accompanied by a touch of soul, the result of his constant record digging habit.

For almost 10 years the DJ has never really stopped touring with his unique sound, getting thousands of people to dance, and tomorrow will be Nicosia’s chance.

Next up, on Saturday in Limassol, will be Argy – aka Argyris Theofilis.

Argy is an electronic music producer from Greece who has what it takes to spin those turntables into music magic. He imagines, writes and produces transcendent music to give everyone on the dance floor the chance to get lost in his musical trance.

In just over five years Argy has managed to create an array of deeply musical, yet strikingly state-of-the-art house music. At just 25 years old, the Berlin-based artist is already among the elite of the underground club scene.

He seized the spotlight with the massive 2005 hit Love Dose, duly remixed and championed by Luciano, and hasn’t stopped since. He has managed to work with an impressive list of labels ranging from Sven Vath’s Cocoon and Dennis Ferrer’s Objektivity to classic house imprint Ibadan and even Defected.

Always seeking to break down barriers, Argy’s studio collaborations and club events with New York DJs The Martinez Brothers have brought together audiences and sounds from formerly unconnected worlds, drawing inspiration from their mutual appreciation and friendship.

This same spirit of collaboration is evident on Argy’s first full-length project Focus on: Argy, released in 2008, where he worked with fellow music makers such as Jerome Sydenham and DJ Gregory, creating a fusion of influences rarely witnessed in techno music.

Two subsequent DJ mix compilations, Cavo Paradiso 09: The Master Sessions and D.Edge Sao Paulo, on his own imprint, These Days, are testimony to the fact that we have only seen a sliver of what he can do.

Kreon

Live performance by the DJ. January 13. Square, Evagorou 1, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 99-226613

Argy

Live performance by the musician. January 14. Mason Bar, 10 Zik Zak Street, Limassol. 9pm. Tel: 99-775160