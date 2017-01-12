Hull Blyth Araouzos marks 80 years in travel and leisure

HULL Blyth Araouzos is celebrating its 80th anniversary as a leading player in the island’s tourism and transport sectors.

Initially a shipping agency, the company was established as Hull Blyth & Co in 1936 by former Trade Minister Andreas Araouzos and his brothers Iraklis, Yiangos and Michalis, which later continued to grow in the hands of the next generation of Spyros and Stinis Araouzos and Yiannakis Economou.

By the 1940s the company established itself in the travel and tourism sectors and in 1946 became the first IATA accredited office in Cyprus. It subsequently started cooperating with major travel groups, such as Thomas Cook and was the general sales agent for Cyprus Airways until 1958 after which the national carrier started working independently.

With offices in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol, Hull Blyth Araouzos Ltd is active in the associated agencies and the all freight services sectors, and has been involved in the motor import and sales sector with Geo. Pavlides & Araouzos, as well as in the insurance sector with TGA.

The company is presently involved with travel services, ticketing, air shipments, hotel and conference reservations, shipping and maritime services, general cargo and tanker services and more recently in the energy and hydrocarbons services in all ports of Cyprus.

During the past 20 years, the company established a holiday division called Hull Blyth Araouzos Holiday Centre, headed up by Ivi Araouzou, offering travel packages and holiday breaks to popular and exotic destinations, focusing on customised vacations.

All the company’s services are available on the two websites, www.hba.com.cy (shipping) and www.hbaholidaycentre.com (holidays), as well as on Facebook www.facebook.com/hbaholidaycentre.