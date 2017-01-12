Ice rink mooted for Limassol

Limassol could be the home of a state-of the-art ice arena of Olympic standards if the designs made by a local architecture team finds investors, it emerged on Thursday.

According to the designers, ECA Architects and Associates, the ice-rink complex would be an innovative, energy-efficient structure that would house restaurants, cafes, offices, a gym, and a choreography studio. The designers told the Cyprus Mail that the ice rink is to be constructed in such a way so as to operate in the summer as well, without this translating to high electricity consumption.

The ice rink was designed following express of interest from Russian investors, and the architects are awaiting their decision whether to proceed with construction. The architecture team has suggested two locations in Limassol where the 2,800-square metre rink could be built.

The project is estimated at €3.5m.

The rink will be of Olympic standards, and it could host local and international sports events, the architects said, as it will also have changing rooms, referee offices, and other auxiliary spaces. It is designed to host between 250 and 500 spectators, while there also provisions for an ice arena cover system to facilitate a variety of non-ice events.