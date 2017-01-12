Kotzias says guarantees should be scrapped

Greece reiterated on Thursday that the current system of guarantees was outdated, a remnant of the colonial era that should be scrapped.

Speaking at the Cyprus conference, Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias said the relations of nations were currently linked through interdependence and the soft power.

“We believe that fear or the danger of using violence by third parties must be eliminated from the map of Cyprus,” he said. “We believe that we must agree on a final solution of Cyprus’ security problem.”

According to the Greek diplomat, that would entail withdrawal of troops, under the UN umbrella, perhaps with the organidation for security and co-operation in Europe (OSCE) playing a creative role.

“We believe Cyprus must find a system of internal security,” Kotzias said, adding that the EU was the best guarantee for the rights of the people.

Kotzias said his country knew what the price would be if someone broke EU rules “and we know that the EU possesses many tools to impose what it considers right. I believe the same for the UN.”

The Greek foreign minister suggested that the internal security problems could be tackled by the police and the justice system.

“There is no need for an escalation of negative phenomena, military intervention, bombardments, and so on.”

“That is why we believe that we need an independent and sovereign Cyprus with all the rights and obligations of a member-state of the UN and the EU,” Kotzias said.

He suggested that it would be worthwhile to analyse, in the course of their talks, the implementation of agreements similar to those in the 1990s during the withdrawal of Soviet troops from East Germany which saw West German troops stationed in the country.

“The specific agreement, which was temporary, is a good example,” he said.

Kotzias also said that Greece has tabled a friendship proposal involving his country, Turkey, and Cyprus.

Through a friendship pact, he said, the three countries would create a durable trio inside the EU, “the world we belong, a world where a strong Security Council resolution would ensure the sovereignty of a united Cyprus.”

“Opportunities in life do not come every day: from love that ends up in marriage, to the discussion we will have here and will conclude in a united and sovereign Cyprus that will function as the responsible factor in the European and international political stage.”