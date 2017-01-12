Leptos Property Gazette Welcomes Pafos 2017

Leptos Property Gazette is exceptionally proud that Pafos is the European Capital of Culture for 2017 and looks forward to celebrating this amazing event at different venues throughout the city all year. The anticipation reflect the thoughts and expectations of all Leptos Group employees.

Apart from the cultural benefits this title offers the City of Pafos a great opportunity to improve its economy through its publicity on an international level and its acknowledgement as a quality tourist destination, to attract new investments, create new positions of employment, develop open dialogue with society, motivate its citizens, change its vibe and “freshen up” its ideas.

Pafos, Cyprus, in the crossroads of the Eastern Mediterranean is the first European Capital of Culture to connect the East to the West, to bring together people and cultures, to promote cultural cooperation and peaceful coexistence

The Leptos Group has recently celebrated 55 years of dynamic presence worldwide and at the same time proudly celebrated 20 continuous years of publication of its property Gazette with more than 1 million copies to date.

This free Gazette, published 4 times per year is available at Cyprus Airports, all Leptos Calypso Hotels and Resorts, property information offices and other outlets at 100 different locations. Articles in English, Russian, German and other languages contribute to its popularity and have proven to be interesting and make easy-reading.