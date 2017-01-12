Maire Osmond to sing at Trump’s inauguration

The 57-year-old singer-and-actress has put herself forward as a potential performer at the ceremony which will be held on January 20 in Washington to welcome Trump to the White House.

A number of high-profile artists have snubbed invitations to lend their talents to the event, including Sir Elton John, Celina Dion, Moby, Andrea Bocelli and most recently Rebecca Ferguson.

Marie has not been asked but she is publicly putting herself forward as she wants the country to get behind their new republican leader, despite the divisions that arose during Trump’s successful election camp against Democrat candidate Hilary Clinton and in the wake of his victory.

The ‘Paper Roses’ singer – who has performed at several previous inaugurations, including Ronald Reagan’s in 1981 – told Yahoo! Finance: “I think when it comes to our country we need to unite. I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America.”

Iterating how the inauguration concert could signal an end to the bitterness that some Clinton voters feel over Trump’s win, Marie – who found fame as a country artist as her brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny and Jimmy conquered the globe as singing troupe The Osmonds – added: “We should come together and I think an Inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should.”

Although Marie has not yet had an offer made to her, one act that has and are still considering whether or not to participate are The Beach Boys.

A spokesperson for the ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.’ hitmakers said: “The Beach Boys have been asked to perform as part of the inauguration festivities. But no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate. We will let you know as soon as a decision is final.”

Rebecca announced on Tuesday (10.01.17) that she had declined an invitation to sing for Trump hinting she would not be allowed to perform the song of her choice.

The 30-year-old British singer had agreed to take part on the condition she could sing the track ‘Strange Fruit’, a song recorded and made famous by Billie Holiday in 1939 which deals with racism in America in the 1930s that is based on a poem by Abel Meeropol.

But in a statement she revealed: “There are many grey areas about the offer for me to perform that I’m unable to share right now, but I will not be singing.”

So far the only confirmed name is 2010 ‘America’s Got Talent’ runner-up Jackie Evancho, who is going to sing the America National Anthem ‘Star-Spangled Banner’.