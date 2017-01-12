Molly Sims has given birth to her third child

The 43-year-old model and her husband Scott Stuber welcomed a baby boy called Grey Douglas into the world on Tuesday (10.01.17).

Captioning a picture of herself with her newborn son, Molly wrote: “Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber 1.10.17 …. Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic!”

Meanwhile, Molly – who also has Brooks, four, and Scarlett, 21 months, with Scott – previously opened up about how her third pregnancy has been “really, really stressful”.

She explained: “Being 43 … we wanted to tell everyone, but we were super nervous about, you know, the testing … so it’s just been really, really stressful, but everything so far is on track …

“I’ve been crazy sick. I wake up in the morning, I feel like I wanna vomit. I have lunch and wanna vomit, and wanna vomit at dinner … and then when I go to bed, I still want to vomit. I have vomited at grocery stores, I have vomited in my house, I have gagged on my toothpaste.”

But Molly managed to settle her cravings by having a hot chocolate “every single night”.

She added: “With Brooks, I literally ate, like, seven apples a day. With Scarlett, I ate, like, seven oranges a day. And with this one … it’s crazy, but it’s chocolate.

“My girlfriends last night were here visiting me, and they were like, ‘Are you drinking hot chocolate?’ Oh, I was — with the little mini marshmallows that are really not good for you. I have one every single night.

“It’s much more tiring [this time around]. I don’t get anything done. I think I’m much more hormonal. I’m like the crazy bitch sometimes – I’ll be really nice one time, and really crazy the next. My husband loves me right now. He really loves me.”