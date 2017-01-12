Some roads open in mountains

Roads to Troodos which were closed for several days due to snow and ice are now open but some roads in mountainous areas are still only accessible for vehicles with four-wheel drives and those fitted with snow chains.

These roads are:

Prodromos – Troodos

Platres – Troodos

Karvouna – Troodos

Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedoulas

Pedoulas – Prodromos

Prodromos – Platres

Prodromos – Lemithou

Machairas – Kionia

Also, the remaining roads in the mountains are slippery. Police advise drivers to drive at low speed, to keep the headlights of their vehicles on and keep a distance from vehicles ahead.

On Thursday the weather will be mostly sunny with a possibility of isolated shower in the late afternoon and light snow on the higher mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 16C inland, 17C in coastal areas and 7C in the mountains.

At night frost is expected in the Troodos area and temperatures will drop to 5C inland and 7 to 9C at the coast.

The weather is forecast to remain mostly fine over the weekend.