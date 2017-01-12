Tripping on sounds

Savino Live in Larnaca is known for giving us the very best of what music has to offer at the moment, and this Saturday is no different.

The stage will first be taken over by the instrumental space-rock band Acamar, and then the big bang will come from the band Abettor.

Acamar, who are Stilianos Tsioupros on guitar, Stavros Hadjimireos on bass and Andreas Tapaa on drums, get their name from the star which is part of the constellation Eridanus – and every song the band plays is just as unique as the star. Each song takes you on another trip, so close your eyes and sink deep into the distant space where stars dance.

After Acamar take you away to the stars, Abettor – from Larnaca – will take you on a progressive and original journey through traditional rock sounds, combined with modern elements.

This five-member band are known for mixing things up as the musicians marry the sounds of older, heavy music with non-stereotypical music genres such as progressive, grunge, stoner and trip hop. The band are devoted to doing this via their original compositions, which they have performed on stage with bands such as Universe 217, Planet of Zeus, Villagers of Ioannina City and Freak Kitchen. Acamar have also played in festivals around the island, including Power of the Night, Into the Limbo and one of the most popular music events in Cyprus, Fengaros.

Abettor and Acamar

Live performance by the bands. January 14. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10pm. €5. Tel: 99-860304