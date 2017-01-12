Turkish ruling AKP official says elections to be held if constitutional changes not made – AA

Lawmakers from ruling AK Party and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) scuffle during a debate on the proposed constitutional changes at the Turkish Parliament

Turkey will hold elections if a constitutional reform package expanding President Tayyip Erodgan’s powers is not approved by parliament, state-run Anadolu agency reported a ruling AK Party lawmaker as saying on Thursday.

“If the proposal doesn’t pass in the general assembly, even if nobody wants it, Turkey will have to hold elections,” said Mustafa Sentop, an AKP lawmaker and head of parliament’s constitutional commission.

Turkey’s parliament this week began debating a package of constitutional reforms that would introduce the executive presidency long sought by Erdogan and his supporters.

