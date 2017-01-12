Our View: Shutting down of wasteful SGOs long overdue

IT WAS about time that the government started closing down these joke semi-governmental organisations that serve no real purpose other than to provide their underworked employees with big salaries and super-pensions when they retire. We suspect the only reason the government has decided to close down the Organisation for Agricultural Insurance (OGA) and the Grains Commission (on which no final decision has yet been taken) is because it had made a commitment to do so under pressure from the Troika.

If there had been no outside pressure these organisations would have been allowed to carry on wasting the taxpayer’s money on wages and super-pensions. Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis said on Tuesday that OGA’s budget for 2017 envisaged revenue of €2.2 million in insurance cover payments from farmers and total costs (for operations, staff wages and pensions) of €2.5 million. There would be no money left to make any insurance payments to farmers if they put in claims this year.

This has been the case for years, with the taxpayer picking up the tab for OGA’s payments to farmers because the organisation was never in a position to make them. As Kouyialis pointed out, from 2000 to 2016 the state and farmers paid a total of €180 million for agricultural insurance, of which only €128 million went to the farmers. The rest was used to pay the super-high salaries and pensions of OGA employees. Of every euro of insurance payments to farmer 40 cents went to the operational costs of OGA, he said.

Meanwhile, the Grains Commission, which was set up in 1960 so it could buy grain in bulk at the lowest possible price has accumulated losses of €15 million in the last four years. Since the market had been opened to competition private importers have been offering grain at a lower price than the commission which cannot compete because of its high labour costs. The average annual salary of its permanent staff is €80,000 and it employs 60 people, while it could operate with a fifth of that number. In 2014 its annual budget was €5 million and €3.5 million went on staff wages and pensions.

These are crimes against the taxpayer, perpetrated by politicians and unions, the former happily turning a blind eye to the plundering of state funds by the latter. These organisations should have been closed down years ago but no politician dared to bring up the matter, for fear of losing a few hundred votes. We should be grateful to the Troika for forcing the government to take action. Unfortunately, the taxpayer will carry on picking up the bill for the unjustifiably high pensions paid to the staff of these organisations and the super-high salaries of their staff as Kouyialis has given assurances that they would not be made redundant. They will be transferred to some other wasteful, overstaffed SGO.