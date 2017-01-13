Conte, Ibrahimovic claim Premier League awards

January 13th, 2017 English Premier League 0 comments

Conte, Ibrahimovic claim Premier League awards

Chelsea’s Antonio Conte is the first man to be named Premier League Manager of the Month three months in a row

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte was named Premier League Manager of the Month for December on Friday, becoming the first to win the award three months in a row.

The 47-year-old Italian, who joined Chelsea in the close season, won all six league games last month to equal the Premier League record of 13 consecutive wins in a single campaign.

Their record run was halted in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Chelsea’s impressive form under Conte has catapulted the London club to the top of the table with 49 points from 20 games, five more than second-placed Liverpool.

“This award shows we’re working very well,” said Conte, who fended off competition from Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp, Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino.

“December was a great month for us. It was important for the table and for our confidence.”

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named Player of the Month, having scored five league goals in December.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close