Couple remanded for teenager’s abuse

THE stepfather and mother of a 14-year-old girl were remanded in custody for eight days on Friday in connection with her sexual harassment.

The stepfather, 48, was arrested on suspicion of sexually harassing the girl during the past four years. Her 36-year-old mother was detained after police were told that she knew about the abuse but did not do anything about it.

Police arrested the pair after the girl told welfare officers that she was being sexually harassed since the age of 10. The girl accused her mother knowing about the situation but not doing anything to stop it.

In a separate case, police arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, 17.

The man, who was remanded in custody for six days on Friday, was accused by the 17-year-old of sexually abusing her for the past three to four years.

The man denied the accusations.