EU to be represented at working group on security and guarantees by head of Geneva delegation

The head of the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations Office in Geneva Peter Sørensen will be the representative of the EU at the working group of deputies on security and guarantees that will commence its work on 18 January to identify specific questions and the instruments needed to address them.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini informed President Nicos Anastasiades about this during a meeting they had on Friday morning at the Palace of the Nations in Geneva.

Anastasiades and Mogherini discussed the EU approach on the issue of security and guarantees, as far as the Cyprus problem is concerned, which is that the Union cannot accept foreign guarantees for one of its member states.

The Conference on Cyprus that convened on January 12 in Geneva, under the auspices of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, decided to establish a working group at the level of deputies. The group will commence its work on 18 January and its task will be to identify specific questions and the instruments needed to address them.

According to the decision taken, the Conference will continue at political level immediately thereafter to review the outcome of the working group’s discussions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara is opposed to the idea of making the European Union a guarantor of reunification.

According to Anadolu news agency, the Turkish side believes Turkey must maintain its status of a guarantor country, while stationing of Turkish troops on the island should continue.

“The structure that cannot resolve the existing problems and adheres to the double standards policy on many issues will of course be unable to provide security on the island,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

In response to a suggestion that the Conference continued its deliberations on Friday to give specific guidelines to the experts, Cavusoglu said he had to leave Geneva first thing in the morning.

In fact, in response to a call from Anastasiades to postpone his departure for a few hours, he replied that he cannot because he has important work to do in Turkey.

A Greek Cypriot source also denied the Turkish claim that Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias requested a 10-day postponement, saying that what Greece did say was that the experts cannot begin discussions immediately without political guidelines.

Kotzias said either we allow a little time to prepare for the working group meeting or we continue the Conference today (Friday) at the political level to give them specific guidelines.