Four suspects charged over Kardashian robberty

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star was left terrified in October when she was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in her Paris residence, and a string of indictments were made on Thursday (12.01.17), four days after 17 people were arrested in connection with the case.

As was previously reported, a 63-year-old man identified as Yunice A. has been indicted for conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping, and forceable confinement, and it has now been revealed a 44-year-old man known as Florus H. has been charged with the same offences.

According to Le Parisien, a 64-year-old man has also been charged with conspiracy and helping arrange the resale of stolen jewellery, but his lawyer denied any involvement in the case to French TV station BFM.

A fourth suspect, 27-year-old Gary M. – the younger brother of chauffeur Michael Madar, who was released without charge earlier this week – was charged with assisting an armed robbery and kidnapping after appearing before a judge.

Of the others arrested in the case, six – five men and one women – reportedly remained in custody and are expected to appear before a judge on Friday (13.01.17).

Meanwhile, Kim’s sister, 32-year-old Khloe Kardashian admitted the news of the arrests earlier this week came as a “relief” to their family.

She told ‘Today’: “It was a relief when I heard that, but we don’t know any other information.”

And while the ‘Revenge Body’ star admitted the robbery was “traumatising” to the family, they were all thankful nothing worse had happened to Kim.

She said: It’s traumatising and terrifying, but genuinely, that’s when you get down on your knees and you pray and you thank the Lord that nothing worse happened.”