Getting supply chains in check

Future Worlds Center and CARDET are organising a conference, entitled Time for Change: Responsible Supply Chains in the Cyprus Context on Thursday at Classic Hotel in Nicosia.

The conference will serve as a forum for discussion about the existing information and proposing new policies for controlling and reducing the environmental and social impact of international supply chains. The main aim of the conference is to strengthen the collaboration between government and non-governmental stakeholders in hopes of enhancing these efforts at a local level and their harmonisation with European directives and regulations.

The conference will feature expert speakers from the organisations Global Witness from the UK and Global2000 from Austria, as well as Dr Charalambos Theopemptou, Member of the Cyprus House of Representatives, Deputy President of the Parliamentary Committee on the Environment, who will set the frame on the topic of supply chains on an international, European and local level and address the current legislative developments.

The conference will be held in English, and the programme includes a coffee break and light lunch. This is a free conference that is open to the public, but registration is necessary on https://haris23.typeform.com/to/uxCsUa.

Future World Centre is a non-profit organisation that envisions and implements projects that aim at promoting the culture of coexistence, human rights, sustainable development and peace.

CARDET is a local, non-profit research and development organisation.

For more information about the event go to https://www.facebook.com/events/649132828600606/ or contact Annagrace Messa on 22-873820 or annagrace@futureworldscenter.org

