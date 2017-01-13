Internal matters remain open until there is a deal on security, Eide says

Outstanding issues in other chapters of the reunification negotiations could not be closed before there was a conclusion on security and guarantees, UN Special Advisor Espen Barth Eide said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference a day after talks in Geneva broke up, Eide said certain matters were close to conclusion but they remained open because “they can only be closed when we know what happens with security and guarantees.”

Eide said the UN were happy with the progress made so far.

“It is important to understand that security is about many things,” and not only related to matters of a military nature, he said.

For one they had to deal with the ability to say that the federal constitution was credible, durable, and that it ensured equality, he said.

There was also the internal security relating to the legal system, the judiciary, and the police – generally the implementation of the rule of law.

Also, both sides expressed concerns regarding the implementation of the agreement.

“We need some kind of security of implementation,” he said.

Asked if this was the last chance for a solution, the UN diplomat said: “I prefer to refer to it as the best chance.”

Those saying it was the last chance might be right but as the facilitator of the process, Eide said, he preferred “best chance.”

The talks ended on Thursday with a promise to bring officials together next week in working groups to tackle the thorny issue of security.

The technical talks on security, scheduled to begin on January 18, are expected to run in parallel with negotiations to tie up unresolved issues in other areas of the talks, the United Nations said in a statement late on Thursday.

No agenda had been set yet, according to Eide.