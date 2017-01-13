Mexico will ‘immediately’ respond to any US border tax

January 13th, 2017

Mexico's Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal listens as Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (unseen) announces a plan to strengthen the economics for families in Mexico City

Mexico must be ready to respond immediately with its own tax measures if the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump imposes a border tax, the country’s economy minister said on Friday.

Trump, who takes office on Jan 20, on Wednesday promised a “major border tax” on companies that shift jobs outside the United States, and such a measure could hobble Mexico’s exports to its top trading partner.

“It is clear we need to be prepared to immediately neutralise the impact of such a measure,” Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said in an interview on Mexican television.

“And it is very clear how – take a fiscal action that clearly neutralises it,” he said.

Guajardo said Trump’s proposed tax “was a problem for the entire world” and that it “would have a wave of impacts that could take us into a global recession.”

He has warned that US corporate tax cuts proposed by Trump, as well as the border tax, could undermine foreign investment in Latin America’s No 2 economy.

Mexico slapped a tax on US high fructose corn syrup in the early 2000s after the United States refused to allow free trade in Mexican sugar.

