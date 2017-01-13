A minute with Andy van Pop Singer, songwriter, music blogger, DJ, student

Where do you live?

I now live in Cyprus, in Paphos more specifically. I did however use to live in Amsterdam until the age of 10. I’m 16 and therefore still live with my parents.

Best childhood memory?

I guess the best memory I have is also one of my oldest. When I was 3 years old back at nursery I would always sneak out to the ‘playroom’ everyday to avoid nap time. I hated nap time and always loved to substitute it by watching movies with the older kids.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I love all kinds of food, growing up as an international person. However wherever I go, I always tend to be fascinated by pasta of all kinds. Whether it’s Italian pasta or pasta cooked here in Cyprus, whether it’s my mother’s or at a restaurant I’m always down for some warm tagliatelle! I love this one restaurant called Oniro in Paphos. It has an amazing view of the sea and you’ve probably already guessed that they make good pasta.

I’m not a very big fan of soups. This always creates awkward moments when my grandmother tries to feed me her homemade, traditional soups.

What did you have for breakfast?

This morning, like many others, I had the best homemade pancakes filled with nuts and honey and a big glass of a frappe. Great way to start the day!

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Night person all the way. I have found that not only am I more productive at night but there is also a lot more to do. I usually tend to go to the gym in the evening which is a great way to end the day. My perfect night out however would be one spent with friends. A good dinner and some quality time hanging out; maybe a party. All would be great.

Best book ever read?

I am a very big fan of Carlos Ruiz Zafon. His book Shadow of the Wind is one of his best and one of my favourite books. It includes tense moments of action combined with a perfect love story. It’s very well written and you never know what will happen next.

Favourite film of all time?

I love watching movies and there are a lot to choose from for this one! However I will go for the French film Intouchables. The movie is simple but perfect, with a very emotional story that is crafted with plenty of morals and with a strong message.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

I once took an extensive road trip around the US. I saw so much and truly learned about American culture first hand. I loved every bit of it and I will never forget my experience. My dream holiday would be a similar road trip around Asia. I feel like in order to understand a place and it’s culture you should see as much of it and its people.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Pop and EDM. Now that Christmas has passed and the endless loop of Christmas songs has vanished together with my Christmas tree, I can focus on listening to what I like. San Holo and Zara Larson are my favourites at the moment.

What is always in your fridge?

In my fridge you can always find plenty of food because I’m always hungry! I drink a lot of milk and there is plenty of milk in my fridge. Milk is my kind of energy drink.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like and why?

I’d go for something urban and hip. I love getting my inspiration from the energetic vibe of a city. I’m also still young and a city comes with many things to do as well as many opportunities.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I’m a very big fan of Martin Garrix and I’ve already met him once but I’d love to get to know my idol more. I guess since we have the same passion for electronic music I’d love to have the chance to understand how he works in the studio and achieves such great results.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I’d probably sit down in my studio and listen to every song I’ve ever written. Songs write stories and show the development of an artist. All my songs are a great look back to how I grew as an artist.

What is your greatest fear?

It may sound like a cliche but nevertheless my greatest fear is dying. There is so much I want to do and achieve and I want to live my life to the max.

Tell me a joke…

I like this quote: ‘Two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I am not yet completely sure about the universe.’ Albert Einstein

In 2016 Andy produced the single The Story Never Told that became the unofficial Untold Festival Anthem