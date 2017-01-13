Mushroom-picking couple found safe and well

January 13th, 2017

Mushroom-picking couple found safe and well

A couple who went missing while they were out collecting mushrooms in the Panayia forest on Thursday afternoon were found unharmed late at night.

The couple aged 40 and 36 were reported missing at 5pm.

Police with the help of the community leader of Filousa Chrysochous, Dimitris Christos Tsadioti, who is familiar with the area found the couple at 11pm.

They had lost their way and got stuck in the Samaras river in their car.

Police guided the couple out of the forest and towed the vehicle to a main road.

