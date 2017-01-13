New bill to allow instant access to public documents

A draft bill on the immediate disclosure of public sector information is currently at the House ethics committee for discussion before being submitted to the plenum for a vote.

The bill, that had been approved by the cabinet in October, provides for immediate access to public sector documents. To-date, government documents are made public 30 years after their issuance, and in order to access more recent documents, someone must request permission from the head of the state service that produced it. If the document is stored at the State Archives, which usually stores documents that are older than three decades, the justice minister’s approval is also required, as the department falls under the incumbent’s authority.

The bill provides for exceptions, for documents containing information concerning sensitive issues like national security.

“This is an innovative legislation that introduces a change of mindset in the public sector,” a State Archives official told the Cyprus Mail. “It promotes the human right for access to timely information and contributes to reinforcing transparency”.

Once the bill is passed into law, there will be a three-year adjustment period to give government services time to prepare and adopt those procedures that will allow them to provide instant access to their documents.

At present, the primary function of the state archives is to receive records that are slated for permanently storage from government departments and other bodies and hold them for official use. The state archives are also tasked with making these records available for research by members of the public.

Among the archival material, which amounts to 12,112 linear kilometres of shelving, are the British Governors’ archives and the Secretariat archives dating from 1878 to 1960, as well as other groups of colonial records. The state archives also keep documents dating from 1960 onwards, as well as a number of microfilms. For study by the members of the public, documents can be requested at the reading room of the state archives, which is open daily between 8am and 3pm.