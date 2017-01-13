Olly Murs quits Brit’s launch performance

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter had high hopes for receiving some sort of recognition for his most-recent studio album ’24 Hrs’, but cancelled his scheduled performance at the bash upon hearing he had been overlooked by Brit Award judges.

A source shared: “Olly is gutted. One of his main ambitions is to win a Brit and he really thought he had done enough to be nominated.

“As soon as Olly and his team found out he had no nominations they made the decision to pull out.”

Despite his album topping the charts in the UK, Olly is said to have fallen victim to how the annual awards show has been revamped for 2017.

The source told The Sun newspaper: “Changes in the Brits voting academy this year means the panel is much younger than normal. That has counted against him.”

Olly has been nominated for a Brit Awards on six previous occasions and recently said he was excited by the prospect of appearing at the launch.

He revealed, too, that he was eager to win one of the gongs for the first time in his career.

Olly said: “I’m performing at the Brit Awards launch in January.

“I’m hoping to be nominated and pick an award up. I’d really like one.

“The fact that I’m performing at the launch means I’m doing something right.”

Olly’s latest album features some of his most personal work to date, but the former ‘X Factor’ contestant insisted he remains committed to writing “feel-good pop records”.

He explained: “People don’t do pop records any more – tracks like ‘Unpredictable’ sound like a proper pop record. I’m into feel-good pop records.”