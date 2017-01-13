PETROLINA: Grand Prize of Audi A1 Sportback goes to one of the winners

January 13th, 2017 Company News 0 comments

PETROLINA: Grand Prize of Audi A1 Sportback goes to one of the winners

Mr Andreas Lefkaritis, Retail Network Operations Manager, Ms Georgia Lefkariti, Director and Mr Dinos Lefkaritis, Executive Director of Finance of Petrolina (Holdings) Ltd, during the draw ceremony of the lucky winner.

The big draw of Christmas Promotional Campaign

 The big draw of an Audi A1 Sportback, was the peak of PETROLINA‘s promotional Campaign “Christmas with Petrolina’’.

The draw was held on 12th of January, 2017 at PETROLINA’s Headquarters at Larnaca in the presence of directors, partners and employees. The grand prize of Audi A1 Sportback went to Μr Ioannis Georgiou (coupon number 168760).

During the Christmas promotional campaign, PETROLINA, through a scratch coupon process, offered to thousands of lucky customers, automotive and heating fuel, worth €2 to €100, with the top prize being an Audi A1 Sportback.

PETROLINA would like to congratulate the lucky winners and thank the public for their huge response and consistent support.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close