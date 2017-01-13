PETROLINA: Grand Prize of Audi A1 Sportback goes to one of the winners

The big draw of Christmas Promotional Campaign

The big draw of an Audi A1 Sportback, was the peak of PETROLINA‘s promotional Campaign “Christmas with Petrolina’’.

The draw was held on 12th of January, 2017 at PETROLINA’s Headquarters at Larnaca in the presence of directors, partners and employees. The grand prize of Audi A1 Sportback went to Μr Ioannis Georgiou (coupon number 168760).

During the Christmas promotional campaign, PETROLINA, through a scratch coupon process, offered to thousands of lucky customers, automotive and heating fuel, worth €2 to €100, with the top prize being an Audi A1 Sportback.

PETROLINA would like to congratulate the lucky winners and thank the public for their huge response and consistent support.