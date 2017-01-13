Road and weather conditions

Due to snow and ice the roads from Platres, Prodromos and Karvouna leading to Troodos are open only for four-wheel drive vehicles and those fitted with snow chains, the police announced on Friday morning.

There is currently no problem with other roads but drivers are urged to be careful as constant changes in weather conditions affect driving conditions.

They should drive slowly, leaving their headlights on and maintaining a safe distance from vehicles ahead.

Friday’s weather will be mostly sunny with temperatures peaking at 15C inland, 17C at the coast and 6C in the higher mountains.

At night temperatures will drop to 4C inland, 7C in coastal areas with frost forming in mountainous and hilly areas.

On Saturday the weather will be mostly cloudy with local showers. Some snow on the higher mountains may fall in the afternoon and evening.

On Sunday and Monday temperatures are forecast to increase slightly and the weather will be cloudy with sunny intervals.