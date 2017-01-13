Three new LPG filling stations to open in Nicosia

THREE new licenses have been issued by the government, doubling the number of petrol stations that provide liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to gas-fuelled vehicles, it emerged on Friday.

According to a report in daily Alithia, one of the new licenses is for a station in Strovolos and the other two in Aglandjia.

This, according to the report, brings the total number of stations with LPG to six, as the department of town planning last year awarded three licenses to stations in Pera Chorio, Tseri and Timi.

The political decision to allow the introduction of LPG in road transport was taken in April 2012.

The use of LPG in gas stations was finally sanctioned via ministerial decree back in March 2016.

Delays in processing and approving the applications are attributed to bureaucracy and the fact that several government departments must be consulted due to safety concerns.

Related to the lack of LPG gas stations is the number of cars which have a license to move around using the liquefied gas. Nearly a year after the legislation was passed, it is still less than 50.

With current LPG prices, it takes motorists three to four years to recover the cost of converting from petrol to LPG. Diesel cars cannot be converted.

The cost of conversion is estimated at between €1,000 and €1,500.

LPG is a blend of propane and butane which can be produced from natural gas or as a by-product of oil refining.

It is about 50 per cent cheaper than conventional fuels which makes up for its lower efficiency compared to petrol and diesel-run vehicles.

Supporters claim that LPG performance is similar to driving a petrol vehicle, although converting may take up precious boot space because of the need to install a tank.

In addition, LPG is considered less harmful to the car’s engine, and environmentalists claim that emissions are lower compared to petrol and diesel.