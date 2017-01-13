Our view: Geneva optimism fades in face of Greece’s bad call

EVERYTHING appeared to have been going according to plan in Geneva. Maps were exchanged on Wednesday, as scheduled, and each side stuck to the percentage of territory that had been agreed at Mont Pelerin. Thursday’s Conference on Cyprus was launched by new UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres, with the foreign ministers of the guarantor powers and the president of the European Commission in attendance. All made initial statements before the break for a reception and lunch.

The conference was re-convened in the evening and although, according to government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, another meeting was scheduled for Friday morning, this was scrapped on Thursday night, because Greece’s Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias had, out of the blue, requested a break of 10 days so that a technical group with representatives of the guarantor powers could address the issues relating to security and guarantees.

Perhaps, in his brief speech to the media on Thursday afternoon, Gutteres had anticipated Kotzias’ proposal, saying there was still “a way to go” and urging everyone to “be patient”. He said: “You cannot expect miracles of immediate solutions; we are not looking for a quick fix but for a solid and sustainable solution and will be working for as long as necessary (for it).”

His general message was that time would be required before there was a result, reminding everyone that “we are at a starting point.” But he certainly did not expect the conference to come to a premature end on Thursday night, after Kotzias insisted there should be a break for the meetings of technical groups. The meetings will begin on January 18. It was obvious that after Kotzias’ refusal to engage in negotiations in Geneva, the meeting scheduled for Friday morning was pointless. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, said he had to fly back to Turkey first thing in the morning in what was clearly tit-for-tat.

It was a great shame that the conference was brought to a premature end because Kotzias was not prepared for negotiations and demanded that security and guarantees be referred to technical groups.

We can only hope that this was just a bad call by Greece and that the momentum created in Geneva will not evaporate at the discussions of the technical groups.

President Erdogan has already responded with some scathing comments about keeping Turkish guarantees forever.

Thursday’s optimism has not lasted very long.