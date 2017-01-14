Apollon looking to complete hat-trick of big wins

Apollon are involved in another big game in the Cyprus football championship this weekend, with the Limassol side traveling to Nicosia to face Omonia.

Leaders Apoel have a seemingly easy match against relegation-threatened Doxa Katokpoias, while second-placed AEK are at home to much improved Nea Salamina.

It is equally important for both Omonia and Apollon to take the three points as they trail Apoel by six points, and any further slip-ups will be a blow to their title hopes.

Apollon will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins against potential title contenders, having already defeated AEK and AEL in the past couple of weeks.

The Limassol side are in a rich vein of form and it cannot be a coincidence that their much-improved displays began when Sofronis Avgoustis took over the managerial hot seat from Pedro Emmanuel.

The Cypriot has allowed his players to express themselves more freely on the pitch and they no longer have to keep to a rigid formation that was so often the case under Emmanuel.

Greek striker Papoulis has scored in all the games since the managerial change while midfield supremo Alex da Silva has been given the freedom to roam about the pitch.

Avgousti is expected to make one change to the team that defeated AEL with Anton Maglica, having served his one-game suspension, coming in for Arkadiusz Piech, who may feel hard done by, especially as he scored the first goal and won a penalty in their 2-0 over AEL last Saturday.

Omonia’s performances have been enigmatic to say the least in recent weeks.

Though they come into the match on the back of a four-game winning run, they trailed for long periods in two of the games while in the most recent one they were gifted a goal by the opposition keeper with six minutes left.

Omonia have no problems creating and converting goal-scoring opportunities, but their coach John Carver knows that he needs to get his porous defence right in order to keep at bay the visitors’ free-scoring front line.

Apoel occupied top spot for the first time last week and they will be favourites to stay there against lowly Doxa Katokopias.

Apoel coach Thomas Chrisitansen may have to juggle around his defence as Carlao’s sudden departure and Astiz’ injury leaves his team with just one recognised central defender.

Doxa, who completed all four of their permitted winter signings, will probably give a starting berth to at least three of them, namely Nobrega, Braulio and Fuentes, in an effort to get something out of this tough game at the Makarion stadium.

In other games, second-placed AEK are at home to their bogey team Nea Salamina while AEL host much-maligned Anorthosis.

Ermis need the three points against Karmiotissa in order to keep their hopes of a top-six finish intact, while Deryneia entertain Ethnikos Achnas.

On Monday, two teams staring at relegation, AEZ and AEZ, will battle it out for the much-needed three points.

Saturday: Doxa vs Apoel (17.00), AEK vs Nea Salamina

Sunday: Omonia vs Apollon & AEL vs Anorthosis (16.00), Ermis vs Karmiotissa (17.00), Deryneia vs Ethnkos Achnas (18.00)

Monday: AEZ vs Aris (19.00)