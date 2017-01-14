Arrest after firing NG gun

Larnaca police arrested a 21-year-old man on Friday evening on suspicion of firing shots in the air using his brother’s army-issue assault rifle.

Police went to the scene after they were notified that at around 9.10pm that shots were heard at a specific address.

CID officers determined that the suspect took the G3 assault rifle issued to one of his brothers, a National Guard reservist, and fired shots in the air while walking along the street outside.

Hearing the shots, the suspect’s second brother went outside and asked him to surrender the weapon. The 21-year-old did so and the two brothers went back inside.

Police said they collected nine live rounds and four cartridges from the street. The man was arrested at around 11pm after police secured a warrant.

Officers also confiscated the G3 for further tests.